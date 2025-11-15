Assam CM Journeys London to Facilitate the Return of Historic Vrindavani Vastra

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma left for London to initiate the process of bringing the revered Vrindavani Vastra back to Assam. The Chief Minister announced his departure via a Facebook Live session from Delhi Airport and told the citizens that this visit marks a significant step towards restoring one of the most treasured cultural artefacts of Assam.
In a post on his social media platform, the Chief Minister wrote, “Our Government has begun the process to bring this historic treasure back to Assam, where it truly belongs”
The Vrindavani Vastra, created by the 15th-century saint-scholar Srimanta Sankardev, depicts essential episodes from the life of Lord Krishna in intricate textile art. The Assam Government has been working to revive public awareness about the Vastra's cultural, artistic, and spiritual significance, especially among younger generations.
Historically, the textile left Assam centuries ago and reached Tibet, before finally finding its way to Europe. Today, different parts of the Vastra are preserved in museums across London, Paris, Boston, and Los Angeles. Among them, the collections in London and Paris are considered the most extensive and well-preserved.
Subsequently, a formal understanding, to be signed during the Chief Minister's visit to London with the museum that houses the major portion of the Vastra, is aimed at smoothing the way for its eventual return. According to the roadmap the Assam Government has drafted, the Vrindavani Vastra is likely to be brought back to Assam in 2027.
The initiative is a major cultural milestone, symbolic of Assam's efforts at reclaiming, preserving, and celebrating its rich heritage.