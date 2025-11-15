Assam CM Journeys London to Facilitate the Return of Historic Vrindavani Vastra

Historically, the textile left Assam centuries ago and reached Tibet, before finally finding its way to Europe. Today, different parts of the Vastra are preserved in museums across London, Paris, Boston, and Los Angeles. Among them, the collections in London and Paris are considered the most extensive and well-preserved.

Subsequently, a formal understanding, to be signed during the Chief Minister's visit to London with the museum that houses the major portion of the Vastra, is aimed at smoothing the way for its eventual return. According to the roadmap the Assam Government has drafted, the Vrindavani Vastra is likely to be brought back to Assam in 2027.

The initiative is a major cultural milestone, symbolic of Assam's efforts at reclaiming, preserving, and celebrating its rich heritage.