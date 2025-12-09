Hailakandi Hosts “Unnato Abas, Samriddha Jibon” Programme; Receives PMAY House Approvals

Hailakandi: The programme titled “Unnato Abas, Samriddha Jibon” was held on Tuesday at the Rabindra Bhawan auditorium in Hailakandi, marking a major push towards providing improved housing for underprivileged families. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), approval letters for new houses were distributed to beneficiaries from the Hailakandi and Algapur–Katlicherra constituencies.

The event saw the presence of District Commissioner Abhishek Jain, MLAs Jakir Hussain Laskar, Nizam Uddin Choudhury, and Sujam Uddin Laskar. Zila Parishad Chairperson Fatema Begum Choudhury, State BJP Vice-President Moon Swarnakar, BJP leader Milon Das and several distinguished personalities also attended the programme.