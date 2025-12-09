Hailakandi Hosts “Unnato Abas, Samriddha Jibon” Programme; Receives PMAY House Approvals

Hailakandi: The programme titled “Unnato Abas, Samriddha Jibon” was held on Tuesday at the Rabindra Bhawan auditorium in Hailakandi, marking a major push towards providing improved housing for underprivileged families. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), approval letters for new houses were distributed to beneficiaries from the Hailakandi and Algapur–Katlicherra constituencies.
The event saw the presence of District Commissioner Abhishek Jain, MLAs Jakir Hussain Laskar, Nizam Uddin Choudhury, and Sujam Uddin Laskar. Zila Parishad Chairperson Fatema Begum Choudhury, State BJP Vice-President Moon Swarnakar, BJP leader Milon Das and several distinguished personalities also attended the programme.
Statewide, a total of 3,25,234 families received approval letters for new houses, with 22,944 beneficiaries from Hailakandi alone. A video message from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was streamed live from Boko, where he formally launched the initiative in a virtual ceremony.
Hundreds of beneficiaries gathered at the venue to receive their documents. Speakers at the event highlighted that the initiative has ushered in new hope for thousands of economically weaker families, providing them with the assurance of secure and dignified housing. The distribution drive, officials noted, reflects a significant step towards improving living standards and strengthening social welfare across the district.