Wild Tusker Electrocuted in Morigaon Farmland

Moreover, the locals blame the incident on the direct result of extensive deforestation and massive cutting down of trees in surrounding forest areas, which has increasingly been forcing elephants out of their natural habitat. As food sources shrink, herds often stray into human settlements, exposing them to dangerous infrastructure.

News of the death of the tusker spread like wildfire, and large numbers of villagers flocked to the spot. Many of them offered prayers and floral tributes, saying they were mourning the death of a gentle and regular visitor to the area.