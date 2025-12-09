Wild Tusker Electrocuted in Morigaon Farmland

Morigaon: A wild tusker was electrocuted today after it came in contact with an 11 kV live wire running across the field in Bhulukaguri, Ahatguri. The elephant, part of a herd that frequently wanders into farmlands in search of food, reportedly touched the live wire while moving through the field early in the morning.
Moreover, the locals blame the incident on the direct result of extensive deforestation and massive cutting down of trees in surrounding forest areas, which has increasingly been forcing elephants out of their natural habitat. As food sources shrink, herds often stray into human settlements, exposing them to dangerous infrastructure.
News of the death of the tusker spread like wildfire, and large numbers of villagers flocked to the spot. Many of them offered prayers and floral tributes, saying they were mourning the death of a gentle and regular visitor to the area.
Preliminary inquiries have been started by the authorities, which are expected to coordinate with the power and forest departments to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in the future. The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for improved wildlife corridors and safer electrical infrastructure in elephant-prone zones.