Hailakandi Police Arrest Two Peddlers; Seize YABA Tablets in Swift Raid

Hailakandi: In a breakthrough, Hailakandi Police apprehended two drug peddlers from the Hailakandi Railway Station area and recovered a substantial quantity of YABA tablets during a swift operation.

Acting on specific source information, a police team led by OC Paul Lalhlimsang of Sadar Police Station conducted an immediate raid at the station. The team reached the spot just moments before the suspects were about to hand over the drug consignment.

During the operation, the police seized five packets of YABA tablets, weighing around 100 grams. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bipul Hazam and Nazim Uddin, popularly known as Kala.