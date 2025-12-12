Hailakandi Police Arrest Two Peddlers; Seize YABA Tablets in Swift Raid

Hailakandi: In a breakthrough, Hailakandi Police apprehended two drug peddlers from the Hailakandi Railway Station area and recovered a substantial quantity of YABA tablets during a swift operation.
Acting on specific source information, a police team led by OC Paul Lalhlimsang of Sadar Police Station conducted an immediate raid at the station. The team reached the spot just moments before the suspects were about to hand over the drug consignment.
During the operation, the police seized five packets of YABA tablets, weighing around 100 grams. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bipul Hazam and Nazim Uddin, popularly known as Kala.
According to police estimates, the seized drugs carry a market value of nearly ₹5 lakh. Officers suspect that the consignment was meant to be transported to another destination for distribution.
The police have initiated further legal procedures, and a detailed investigation is currently in progress to trace the source of the drugs and identify others involved in the network.
This successful operation is being seen as a notable step in the district’s ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and strengthen public safety.