Nagaon Launches District-Level Deworming Day to Strengthen child Health

Nagaon: Nagaon district adminsitration took a major step towards strengthening child health today with the launch of the District-Level National Deworming Day 2025. The programme was inaugurated at the auditorium of the Nagaon Rural Library under the banner of the District Health Society. The campaign will run from December 11 to 18 and aims to administer WHO-approved Albendazole tablets to children and adolescents between 1 and 19 years of age.

District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, IAS, formally opened the week-long initiative. Addressing the gathering, he stressed the need for preventive healthcare and urged communities to actively support the effort to protect the district’s young population from parasitic infections.

As part of the drive, school-going children will receive the tablets at their respective institutions. Anganwadi workers and ASHA personnel will cover non-school-going children through Anganwadi centres and home visits. Health officials noted that deworming plays a crucial role in preventing anaemia, nutrition, stunted growth, and reduced learning ability.