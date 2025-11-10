Hailakandi Railway Station Lacks Basic Passenger Amenities

Locals have urged the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities to take immediate measures to upgrade the facilities. “Even the basic amenities are missing at Hailakandi station,” said a regular passenger, expressing disappointment over the condition of the station. Passengers also complained that Platform No. 2 lacks proper roofing, leaving travellers exposed to the weather, while coach halting display boards are yet to be installed on Platform No. 1.

Commuters have appealed to the NFR to take proactive steps to resolve these long-pending issues and improve the overall condition of the Hailakandi Railway Station, which remains one of the key railway points in southern Assam.