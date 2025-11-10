Unity March Held in Biswanath to Mark 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Among the prominent participants were Tezpur Lok Sabha MP Ranjit Dutta, Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, and Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowar, along with several dignitaries and officers of the district administration. Hundreds of students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Biswanath, and various local schools also joined the rally, carrying placards and banners that highlighted the spirit of unity and patriotism.

After the march reached Kamalakanta Kshetra, a special gathering was held to mark the occasion. The event began with the lighting of lamps before Sardar Patel’s portrait, followed by speeches honouring his lifelong contribution towards building a united India.

Speakers at the programme recalled Patel’s monumental role in integrating over 500 princely states into the Indian Union after independence and emphasised how his courage, vision, and leadership continue to inspire generations.