Hailakandi’s Ratanpur Road Overbridge Work to Begin Soon, Announces CM Sarma

Hailakandi: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that construction of the long-awaited Ratanpur Road Overbridge in Hailakandi will begin very soon. Speaking to the media during his visit to Hailakandi, the Chief Minister said that the Railways has already issued the required No Objection Certificate (NOC), clearing the final hurdle for the project. With this approval, there are no administrative or technical barriers left, making way for work to start at the earliest. He also acknowledged that Hailakandi MLA Jakir Hussain Laskar has been consistently pushing for this important overbridge.

Along with this, the Chief Minister shared updates on several other development works in the district. He informed that the installation of an MRI machine at Hailakandi Civil Hospital is currently in progress. Once the machine becomes functional, patients will no longer need to travel to Silchar for MRI scans, as advanced diagnostic services will now be available within the district itself.