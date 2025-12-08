Massive Pre-Dawn Fire Guts Two Shops in Ledo, Losses Cross ₹1 Crore

Eight fire tenders were immediately pressed into action. Firefighters worked continuously to control the flames, but the blaze had not been fully brought under control at the time of reporting due to its intensity and the presence of large quantities of goods inside the shops.

The two commercial units belonged to traders Kedarmal Mahavir and Dasu Das. Both shops were completely gutted, with all stock and infrastructure reduced to ashes.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the fire. A preliminary assessment suggests that the total loss may run into crores. A detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact reason behind the incident.