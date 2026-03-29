Haj 2026 pilgrims told to clear final dues by March 31 or risk losing flight bookings

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Haj Committee of India has issued a circular directing all selected pilgrims for Haj 2026 to deposit the balance amount of the pilgrimage cost by March 31, 2026, failing which they will not be able to confirm their flight bookings. Pilgrims from Assam and other NE states have to pay the balance amount based on their points of embarkation – Guwahati, Delhi or Kolkata.

According to the circular, pilgrims who have already paid Rs 2,77,300 in two instalments must now clear the remaining amount, which will vary based on their embarkation point.

An official of the Joint State Haj Committee for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, etc., said that pilgrims departing from Guwahati will bear the highest total Haj cost of Rs 3,89,850, as compared to Delhi and Kolkata, with a balance payable of Rs 1,12,550, mainly due to higher airfare. For those travelling from Kolkata, the total cost has been fixed at Rs 3,68,700, with a remaining balance of Rs 91,400 to be paid. Meanwhile, pilgrims embarking from Delhi will have to pay a total of Rs 3,46,600, with a balance amount of Rs 69,300 remaining.

The Haj cost includes accommodation, transport, Mina camp services, and insurance coverage provided through the Life Insurance Corporation of India and SBI General Insurance. Additionally, the cost of the Haj Suvidha Smartwatch and IoT SIM has also been included to ensure better safety and connectivity for pilgrims.

Officials stated that the total cost is tentative and may vary depending on foreign exchange fluctuations and actual service charges. Authorities will refund any excess amount after final reconciliation.

Pilgrims have been advised to verify their exact payable amount through the official portal of the Haj Committee of India or the Haj Suvidha App before making the payment. Payments can be made online or through designated branches of State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.

The committee has also clarified that pilgrims opting for Qurbani (Adahi) will need to pay an additional Rs 17,280, while Shia pilgrims opting for Johfa Meeqat via Jeddah flights must pay Rs 5,520 extra.

Importantly, officials have warned that flight booking confirmation will be enabled only after full payment of the balance amount, making it mandatory for pilgrims to meet the deadline to avoid cancellation of their journey for Haj 2026.

An official of the Joint State Haj Committee for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, etc., said the committee has released the provisional list of selected applicants for Haj 2026. Of the total 2,567 provisionally selected pilgrims, 1,762 are male and 805 are female.

Apart from pilgrims from Guwahati, a high amount in the third instalment is also due from those from Srinagar (Rs 1,14,300) and Vijaywada (Rs 1,31,700). The total Haj cost for Vijaywada pilgrims is the highest at Rs 4,09,000 and Srinagar the second-highest at Rs 3,91,000. Guwahati’s pilgrims will bear the third-highest cost of Rs 3,89,850 if they embark from Guwahati airport.

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