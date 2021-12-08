Har Ghar Dastak-II: 14.50 lakh COVID doses administered in Assam

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The state medical fraternity administered around 14.50 lakh vaccine doses during the Har Ghar Dastak Phase –II from November 29-December 5.

Ministers, MLAs, MPs, the Chief Secretary, and over one lakh government employees worked dedicatedly in the drive. The Har Ghar Dastak is a motivational-cum-vaccination drive. It has covered over 28,000 polling stations in the state. Some elders were reluctant to take the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the medical fraternity successfully motivated them to take the vaccine doses.

Sources in the Health Department and NHM (National Health Mission)said they had administered around 4.50 lakh first doses and ten lakh second doses during the Har Ghar Dastak Phase-II. The health officials and health workers at the grassroots level worked dedicatedly during the drive with the support of other government employees.

Before Har Ghar Dastak-II, the department had conducted another drive in November. That drive covered around 38 lakh people.

The medical fraternity in the state-administered a total of 3,44,95,561 vaccine doses – 2,15,31,755 first doses and 1,29,63,786 second doses – till Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 1,38,314 people took the vaccine till 8 pm. Till this morning, the stock of the Covid-19 vaccine in the state was around 50 lakh.

