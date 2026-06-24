Hardeep Singh Puri salutes Digboi’s historic oil legacy, backs preservation and future growth

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DIGBOI: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday reaffirmed Digboi's unparalleled place in India's energy history, describing the century-old oil town as a landmark of global significance and a living symbol of the nation's petroleum heritage.

During a high-profile visit to the historic Digboi Refinery, Puri toured the iconic Well No. 1, the Old Still and the Digboi Centenary Museum, paying tribute to the pioneering efforts that laid the foundation of India's oil and gas industry.

"Digboi is one of the most significant landmarks in the journey of India's petroleum industry and occupies a unique place in global energy history. IndianOil's sustained efforts in preserving the nation's industrial heritage are commendable," the Minister said.

The Union Minister was accorded a traditional Assamese welcome by Indian Oil Corporation Chairman A.S. Sahney and Digboi Refinery Executive Director and Refinery Head Rahul Prashant, who presented him with a Phulam Gamusa. Digboi MLA Suren Phukan also welcomed the Minister, alongside district officials and local representatives.

Puri expressed appreciation for IndianOil's efforts in preserving invaluable industrial artefacts, original refinery equipment, archival records and historical narratives dating back to the refinery's establishment in 1901. He noted that the heritage installations stand as enduring reminders of India's remarkable journey from its earliest oil discoveries to becoming one of the world's leading energy consumers.

Furthermore, the Minister observed that the Digboi Centenary Museum serves as an important repository of knowledge, preserving the legacy of generations of engineers, workers and visionaries whose contributions shaped the nation's energy landscape.

Meanwhile, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan used the occasion to press for greater attention towards the future expansion of the refinery and the revival of the Indian Oil Hospital, a long-pending demand of the region.

"Digboi occupies a special place in the history of India's oil industry. I urged the Union Minister to support the refinery's future growth and capacity enhancement while also facilitating the reopening of the Indian Oil Hospital, which remains vital for thousands of residents and workers in this historic oil township," Phukan said.

The Union Minister was accompanied by senior Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas officials, including Dr Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (M&OR); Alok Tripathi, Joint Secretary; and Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary, along with senior executives from major public sector oil and gas enterprises.

Often hailed as the "Gangotri of the Indian Oil Industry," Digboi holds a unique place in global petroleum history. Oil was first discovered here in 1889, leading to the establishment of the Digboi Refinery in 1901. Today, the refinery remains the world's second-oldest continuously operating refinery, symbolising more than a century of technological progress, industrial resilience and nation-building.

The Digboi Centenary Museum, established by IndianOil to commemorate a century of India's oil industry, preserves a rich collection of historical equipment, photographs, archival documents and personal accounts that chronicle the evolution of petroleum exploration and refining in the country.

The Minister's visit not only celebrated Digboi's extraordinary contribution to India's energy sector but also brought renewed focus on its future trajectory.

With discussions centred on refinery development, capacity enhancement, heritage conservation and healthcare infrastructure, the visit reinforced Digboi's enduring status as the birthplace of India's petroleum industry and one of the nation's most treasured industrial landmarks.

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