HC Gives Assam Govt 4 More Weeks to Respond in Hate Speech PILs Against CM

GUWAHATI — The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday granted the respondents a further four weeks to respond to a set of PIL petitions seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making hate speeches against minority communities in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury posted the matter for hearing on May 28, directing both the state government and the Chief Minister to file their affidavits before that date.

Affidavits Due Before Next Hearing

The court also directed that copies of the response affidavits be served in advance to the counsel representing the petitioners in the respective writ petitions.

"It has been submitted on behalf of the State that the response affidavit shall positively be filed by the next date, with a copy served in advance to the counsel for the petitioners in the respective writ petitions," the bench stated in its order.

The matter will next come up before the court on May 28.

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