Head Teacher and SMC President Arrested in Hailakandi Over School Fund Misappropriation

Hailakandi: In a major development in Hailakandi, Siddhartha Shankar Choudhury, the in-charge Head Teacher of Kathakhal Duriyarpur/Dubiyarpur LP School, along with the School Management Committee (SMC) President Hirendra Chandra Das, were arrested on allegations of corruption related to the misappropriation of government funds. The arrests follow a probe into the improper utilisation of a government grant amounting to ₹2,75,331, sanctioned on 27 May 2025, intended for constructing a kitchen-cum-store room at the school. Later in the day, they were sent to judicial custody.

The complaint was lodged jointly by Hailakandi Block Elementary Education Officer Manoj Kumar Koire and SSA Junior Engineer Kumarjyoti Das under directives from Hailakandi ADC (Education) Tridib Roy. Following the complaint, Panchgram Police initiated an investigation that led to the arrest of both accused based on preliminary evidence.

Locals and parents expressed concern and disappointment over the alleged misuse of funds designated for school infrastructure, highlighting the need for stringent oversight. The Education Department has confirmed that a thorough inquiry is ongoing and assured the public that appropriate punitive measures will be taken if wrongdoing is established.

This incident has raised alarms about accountability in educational projects within the region and has prompted calls for enhanced vigilance to safeguard government resources allocated for student welfare and institutional development. The case continues to unfold as authorities delve deeper into the financial irregularities involved.