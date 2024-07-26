Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu: Head teachers’ posts by August 15

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The posts of head teachers in primary schools in the state will be created by August 15, 2024. The posts will be created in primary schools with 100 or more students.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the creation of head teachers' posts in primary schools on Thursday. He said, "We are proceeding to create posts of head teachers in primary schools. But a head teacher's post will not be created in every primary school. The posts will be created only in primary schools that have 100 or more students enrolled in them. We have received the necessary approval for the creation of the posts, and we will try to complete the process by August 15."

The creation of posts of head teachers in primary schools in the state has been a long-standing demand of teachers' associations. Without the presence of a head teacher, it is difficult to run a school, and the need was felt more in primary schools with more students. As of 2023, the number of primary schools in the state was 39,752, and the number of students enrolled in them was 30,05,020. Of the total, the number of lower primary schools (LP) was 33,937, and that of upper primary schools was 5,817.

Speaking on the students who were yet to give daily attendance on the Shiksha Setu app, the Education Minister said the fate of around 68,000 students hangs in the balance, and the profiles of those students who do not give attendance on the Shiksha Setu app after school reopens will be deactivated. He said a clear picture will emerge only after August 1, when the schools are scheduled to reopen after the summer vacation.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu also stated that the rationalization of the posting of teachers has begun and that teachers attached to perform activities other than teaching will be freed from such duties.

