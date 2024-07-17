Regularization of contractual teachers soon, says Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: It sounds music to the ears of aspiring teachers and contractual teachers! Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu said that his department would recruit 8,500 teachers in lower primary, upper primary, and secondary schools, besides regularizing the posts of primary and secondary contractual teachers.

The minister said this during his interaction with the media today. Speaking to the media, Dr. Pegu said, “We are going to advertise for the recruitment of teachers, taking the existing vacancies and prospective vacancies until March 31, 2025, into account. We have the statistics of around 8,500 vacancies in lower primary, upper primary, and secondary schools in the state by March next year. We are not going to wait till the creation of the vacancies, as publishing advertisements and holding tests and interviews take time. The aspiring candidates can apply soon after the advertisement.”

On the fate of contractual teachers under the SSA (Samagra Shiksha, Assam), Dr. Pegu said, “The state has many LP and UP contractual teachers under the SSA. We are contemplating regularising their jobs. Some of the contractual teachers have moved the Gauhati High Court. We won’t wait for any legal hurdles. We want to conduct a special recruitment drive only for LP and UP teachers who are in contractual service. However, they will have to apply for regularization of their posts. We will start this process shortly.”

On the contractual teachers of secondary schools, he said, “We are also going to conduct a special recruitment drive for the contractual teachers in the secondary schools. We are going to start this process too shortly.”

On the Anundoram Borooah Award, Dr. Pegu said that the government would give away this award to students securing 75 percent or above marks in the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examination in 2024.

