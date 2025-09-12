Top Headlines

Health benefit of dry coconut, boosts energy, aids digestion

Dry coconut, or copra, offers numerous health benefits, including improved heart health due to its healthy fats and fiber, enhanced digestion
dry coconut
Published on

NEW DELHI: Dry coconut, or copra, offers numerous health benefits, including improved heart health due to its healthy fats and fiber, enhanced digestion, and a quick energy boost from medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). It also supports bone and connective tissue health through minerals like manganese, and can benefit brain function by providing a ketone energy source. Additionally, its rich fiber and nutrient content can aid in weight management and provide a good source of antioxidants. 

Nutritional Powerhouse

Healthy Fats:

Dry coconut contains both MCTs and lauric acid, which are beneficial for heart health, brain function, and overall energy.

Rich in Fiber:

The high fiber content supports healthy digestion and promotes feelings of fullness, which can assist with weight management and blood sugar control.

Minerals:

It's a good source of minerals like manganese, copper, and iron, crucial for bone health, metabolism, and maintaining healthy red blood cells.

Antioxidants:

Dry coconut contains antioxidants that help protect against cell damage and reduce oxidative stress, contributing to overall wellness. (Agencies)

Also Read: Assam Celebrates World Coconut Day 2025 to Promote Cultivation

Also Watch: 

digestion
dry coconut

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com