Health benefit of dry coconut, boosts energy, aids digestion

NEW DELHI: Dry coconut, or copra, offers numerous health benefits, including improved heart health due to its healthy fats and fiber, enhanced digestion, and a quick energy boost from medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). It also supports bone and connective tissue health through minerals like manganese, and can benefit brain function by providing a ketone energy source. Additionally, its rich fiber and nutrient content can aid in weight management and provide a good source of antioxidants.

Nutritional Powerhouse

Healthy Fats:

Dry coconut contains both MCTs and lauric acid, which are beneficial for heart health, brain function, and overall energy.

Rich in Fiber:

The high fiber content supports healthy digestion and promotes feelings of fullness, which can assist with weight management and blood sugar control.

Minerals:

It's a good source of minerals like manganese, copper, and iron, crucial for bone health, metabolism, and maintaining healthy red blood cells.

Antioxidants:

Dry coconut contains antioxidants that help protect against cell damage and reduce oxidative stress, contributing to overall wellness. (Agencies)

