Health Benefits of Jeera Water

MUMBAI: Jeera (cumin) has been used in the Indian kitchen for almost centuries together and is a miraculous drink for losing weight. When you’re struggling to maintain your body and keep obesity at bay, knowing these astonishing benefits can strengthen and energise you. No Calories One teaspoon of plain cumin seeds has only seven calories with a tighly packed nutrition. This is very low compared to the other beverages. Therefore, if you drink a glassful of jeera water daily, you need not worry about your calorie intake. It also keeps you calm and hydrated throughout your morning routine.

Improves Digestion

Jeera water helps your digestive system work smoothly. The powerful anti-gas chemicals present in cumin protects against irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and increases the activity of digestive proteins. Jeera water makes your body to break down foods such as carbohydrates, fats, and sugars, reduces bloating along with flatulence, and improves gut health. The gassy feelings and sensations that make your belly feel uncomfortable can be easily calmed by jeera water.

Packed with Antioxidants

Cumin seeds are rich in antioxidants and help remove harmful oxygen radicals from the body. It also aids in weight loss as the extracts of cumin seeds contain polyphenols and other numerous compounds. It prevents oxidative stress inside your body and detoxifies the system to boost immunity. Copper, manganese, vitamin A and C will help stimulate fat breakdown and boost gut-friendly bacteria growth.

Prevents Obesity

Seeds of cumin are a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory properties as it contains bioactive compounds. An inflammation-induced obesity is a low-grade chronic swelling that can cause multiple metabolic diseases. Jeera water can prevent the onset of pro-inflammatory obesity and acts as an ultimate weight-loss drink.

Improves Heart Health

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a prevailing problem among expectant mothers. The increased pressure in the abdominals can cause acid reflux and indigestion. The carminative properties of cumin water reduces heartburn and provides relief for the heart to work in ease.

Also, jeera water promotes metabolism and fat burning and controls your appetite. Hunger pangs and food cravings can be prevented with cumin as drinking a glassful of jeera water can fill your tummy and keeps you fuller for a longer time.

Body Detoxification

The potent scavenging abilities present in jeera enhance the natural detoxification pathways of the liver and aid in flushing out all the toxins from the body. It can help get rid of stubborn belly fat, glowing skin, and strong hair. (Agencies)

