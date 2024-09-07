Health benefits of pomegranates

MUMBAI: Pomegranate seeds and juice directly from the fruit are always better than bottled juice, but both have their benefits. If you want to consume less sugar, instead of drinking bottled pomegranate juice, break the pomegranate open and eat the fruit on the inside. Here’s the rundown on some of their benefits. They’re high in antioxidants Antioxidants are substances that help protect cells from environmental toxins such as pollution and cigarette smoke. Antioxidants are known to help prevent and repair DNA damage that can lead to cancer. Pomegranate juice alone won’t keep cancer at bay, but studies suggest it may be a nutritious addition to a healthy, plant-based diet such as the Mediterranean diet.

They may benefit prostate health

Some research found that components in pomegranate juice helped inhibit the movement of cancer cells by weakening their attraction to a chemical signal that promotes the spread of cancer.

Researchers from the University of California at Los Angeles found that pomegranate juice appeared to suppress the growth of cancer cells and decrease cancer cell death in men and those assigned male at birth who’ve had preliminary treatment for prostate cancer.

“There are some studies with pomegranate that suggest a role in slowing the growth of prostate cancer,” Zumpano says. “But it should be noted that the studies suggest pomegranate juice and pomegranate fruits should be part of a healthy plant-based diet.”

Other studies suggest pomegranate peel extract has anti-cancer properties and that pomegranate peels could be used for additional medicinal properties.

Pomegranates have been used for thousands of years as an Ayurvedic medicinal food because of their antioxidant properties. Oxidative stress is related to many chronic diseases including diabetes and heart diseases. Because of its antioxidant properties, some studies have discovered pomegranates can improve oxidative stress factors and, therefore, positively impact these conditions.

In a comprehensive review of 10 of the most commonly available fruits and their effects on cardiovascular diseases, researchers noted pomegranates and pomegranate juice can have significant benefits for improving a number of heart conditions like high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and atherosclerosis.

Pomegranates are healthy when incorporated into a heart-healthy diet. Consider sprinkling them atop your salads, oatmeal, quinoa or yogurt. Pomegranates also complement poultry such as chicken and turkey dishes. (Agencies)

Also Read: Suspected Kuki Militants target ex-CM Mairembam Koireng’s house in unrest-struck Manipur, kill 1

Also Watch: