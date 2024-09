Suspected Kuki Militants target ex-CM Mairembam Koireng’s house in unrest-struck Manipur, kill 1

Imphal: A 71-year-old man was killed and five others sustained injuries as suspected Kuki militants in the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur targeted former Chief Minister Mairembam Koireng’s residence in the Bishnupur district by lobbing a “powerful bomb,” an official said on Friday.

According to police, the bomb, which was lobbed from a long range, fell on the compound of ex-CM Koireng’s residence, killing the elderly man on the spot. Koireng and his family members were not in the house during the bomb attack.

The deceased, identified as R.K. Rabei, was preparing for some local religious ceremony when the bomb exploded. Five others, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered splinter injuries and were shifted to the hospital.

The “powerful bomb,” which was detonated remotely, fell at a spot that is around 2 km from the Indian National Army (INA) headquarters, where on April 14, 1944, Lt Col Shaukat Ali of the INA hoisted the Tricolour for the first time on Indian soil under the guidance of INA Supreme Commander Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Meanwhile, thousands of men and women in five districts of Imphal Valley on Friday took part in a human chain rally to protest the recent drone and gun attacks in Manipur that killed two people, including a woman, and injured 12 others.

Carrying placards and banners, participants in the human chain expressed their discontent over the government’s steps in dealing with Kuki militants.

Organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), hundreds of school and college students as well as elderly persons participated in the human chain rallies in Thoubal, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts, raising slogans and condemning the recent attacks in Koutruk and Senjam Chirang.

During the human chain protest rallies, all the markets were closed, and vehicles remained off the roads.

Meanwhile, two persons, including a woman, were killed and 12 others injured in the attacks by suspected Kuki militants using drones and sophisticated weapons at Sejam Chirang and nearby Koutruk villages in Imphal West and Imphal East districts on September 1 and 2. (IANS)

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu calls on Dalai Lama, invites him to visit Arunachal

Also Watch: