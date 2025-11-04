Heath Services Across Assam Disrupted as NHM Workers' Protest Continues for Second Day

Guwahati : The ongoing sit-in protest by National Health Mission NHM workers in Hailakandi entered its second day on Tuesday , with hundreds of health workers continuing their agitation in front of the office of the joint Director of Health Service.

Their key demand - “ Equal pay for equal work” has been echoed across multiple districts in Assam, where NHM employees have launched similar protests. Workers are also demanding job regularisation, implementation of pension schemes.

As the protest intensifies health services across hospitals, primary health centres and rural health facilities have been severely affected. Patients in several areas have reportedly faced delays in treatment and essential medical care.