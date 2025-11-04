Assam Waves Final Goodbye to Flute Maestro Dipak Sarma

Guwahati: The final rites of Assam’s renowned flutist Dipak Sarma were performed today, November 4, at the Navagraha Crematorium with full state honours, marking the end of an era in the state’s cultural and musical history.

Earlier in the day, Sarma’s mortal remains arrived in Guwahati from Chennai aboard a special chartered flight. His body was first taken to his Ambikagiri Nagar residence, where close family members performed traditional household rituals before the public homage began.

Fans, well-wishers and admirers united at the premises to pay their last respects to the music maestro. The environment turned heavy with sorrow as his body reached Seuj Sangha, where thousands of people came to offer their last tributes. As the funeral procession moved towards the crematorium, the soft soothing sound of the bamboo flute, which was his lifelong companion, filled the air, mixing with silent prayers and tears. Dipak Sarma’s soulful flute tune touched hearts across generations and became a part of Assam’s culture. His death is a great loss to the world of music and art.