Heatwave conditions persist in state: We’re closely monitoring the situation, says Assam CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is concerned about the heatwave currently going on in the state, and he said that the situation is being closely monitored and necessary instructions have been issued to ensure public health and welfare in light of the existing heatwave conditions.

On Friday, the maximum temperature hit a high of 40 degrees Celsius in Guwahati, Silchar, and other towns in the state, and the situation remained the same today. However, the IMD has forecast that from May 26 onwards, the temperature is likely to drop to a more tolerable level of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Due to the heatwave, peak hour demand for electricity also increased, and compared to May 23, 2024, the demand has increased by around 200 MW. On May 22, the demand during peak hours was 2361 MW. On May 23, the demand was 2355 MW, and on Friday, it was pegged at 2455 MW.

Although the CM is travelling outside the state for the final stages of the Lok Sabha election campaign, he has been monitoring the situation and has issued the necessary instructions to the relevant departments. The CM said that the district school authorities have been instructed to adjust the school timings according to their needs. He stressed that every educational institution, government or private, must follow the instructions issued by the authorities. "The state is now burning in a severe heatwave. Compared to the previous month, the temperature has increased in May. It is important for all of us to stay vigilant during this time. Everyone should take proper measures to stay free from disease that may happen at this time," the CM emphasized.

APDCL sources said all steps are being taken to ensure the supply of adequate power according to the increased demand. They are in constant touch with the generation sources from which power is purchased, they said. Till now, there has been no load shedding, but the power supply may be disrupted due to faults or damage to transformers, accidental damage to equipment, or other reasons. The state and central governments are keeping round-the-clock vigil on the demand and supply of adequate power to the people at this time of heatwaves that have hit the state, along with the rest of the country, the sources added.

Meanwhile, health department sources said that hospitals have been alerted to the situation that may emerge from people affected by the heatwave. The department asked people to refrain from eating street food and drink plenty of water and other fluids to keep hydrated.

