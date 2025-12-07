Krishna Cinema Hall Demolished: Nagaon Bids Farewell to a Cultural Landmark

Nagaon: A wave of nostalgia and grief swept through Nagaon as the city's historic Krishna Cinema Hall was demolished, marking the end of a cultural era. The hall, which once served as a thriving hub of Assamese cinema and community life, the iconic theatre on Gandhi Path, stands in ruins today, its memories surviving only in the hearts of those who grew up within its walls.
Built in the 1980s, the hall was more than just a movie hall, it was a beacon of cultural pride and cinematic celebration. Through generations, film lovers thronged to this place, often covering miles to watch star-studded titles like the Assamese blockbuster Bowari, which ran to full houses for months on end. The theatre also hosted premieres of major films by musical legend Zubeen Garg, including Kanchanjangha and Mission China. Garg’s presence at the hall during screenings created moments that still define Nagaon’s cinematic identity.
The hall has been closed since May due to growing financial problems aggravated by the pandemic. Following the death of its founder, Kashi Bihani, the theatre was managed by his son, Swapan Kumar Bihani, who sold the property to a socio-religious organisation. The new owners have started dismantling the structure.
Moreover, Krishna Cinema Hall is the third major theatre in Nagaon to disappear. Earlier, Aditi Cinema and Jayashree Cinema, named after the daughter of cultural icon Jyotiprasad Agarwala, were shut down. Of the five major halls that once defined the town’s cultural map, only Divyajyoti Cinema remains.
Across the undivided Nagaon district, 19 cinema halls have closed down over the years, victims of digital disruption and rapid urban commercialisation. The golden sun of a bygone era has set. And with it, a piece of Nagaon’s soul.