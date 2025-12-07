Krishna Cinema Hall Demolished: Nagaon Bids Farewell to a Cultural Landmark

Built in the 1980s, the hall was more than just a movie hall, it was a beacon of cultural pride and cinematic celebration. Through generations, film lovers thronged to this place, often covering miles to watch star-studded titles like the Assamese blockbuster Bowari, which ran to full houses for months on end. The theatre also hosted premieres of major films by musical legend Zubeen Garg, including Kanchanjangha and Mission China. Garg’s presence at the hall during screenings created moments that still define Nagaon’s cinematic identity.

The hall has been closed since May due to growing financial problems aggravated by the pandemic. Following the death of its founder, Kashi Bihani, the theatre was managed by his son, Swapan Kumar Bihani, who sold the property to a socio-religious organisation. The new owners have started dismantling the structure.