Herd of Wild Elephants Storms Golaghat Village, Residents Spend Night in Fear

Golaghat: Panic gripped the residents of Ger Dhora village in Morongi, Golaghat district, late on Monday night when a herd of wild elephants strayed into the area and devastated several paddy fields. The sudden intrusion left villagers fearful, reigniting concerns over the recurring man-elephant conflict that has troubled the region for years.

According to locals, the herd believed to have wandered from nearby forested areas entered the agricultural fields in search of food. Acting swiftly, villagers used torchlights, fire, and loud noises to drive the elephants away and prevent them from reaching residential zones.