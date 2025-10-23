Mizoram Warns Truckers Against NH-306 Blockade, Cites Legal Actions for Disruption

Aizwal: The Mizoram government has urged truckers and commercial vehicle owners in Kolasib district to call off their proposed four-day blockade of NH-306. A stern warning has been given that such action would invite strict legal measures.

The Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) owning the commercial vehicles, have collectively announced a protest from Thursday, 7 AM to Sunday, 4 PM. They were planning to block the Sairang-Vairengte and Kolasib–Bairabi stretches of NH-306. The agenda of the protesters was to bring to notice the poor condition and slow repair of the said highway.

At a press briefing in Aizawl, Home Minister K. Sapdanga appealed to the organisers to withdraw the plan. He assures that the Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are already repairing the damaged portions.

“Blocking a national highway violates multiple laws, including the National Highway Act, 1956, and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Sapdanga said. He further adds that such disruption may also fall under the Mizoram Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1990. He cautioned that the government could cancel vehicle permits and take other legal action if the blockade proceeds.

Sapdanga noted that heavy rains earlier this year had delayed repairs but confirmed that with better weather, authorities are expediting work. In the past 24 hours, 985 vehicles were released safely, including 367 loaded trucks to Aizawl and 618 returning to Assam, with none stranded as of Wednesday morning.

Joining him, PWD Minister Vanlalhiana assured that the NHIDCL-led Sairang–Vairengte stretch would be completed by next month, provided steady progress continues. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police H. Ramthiengliana said additional police forces would be deployed in Kolasib to maintain order.

However, MTA General Secretary Vanlallungtiawia criticised the pace of repairs, saying, “At this rate, the work won’t be completed even by the end of the dry season.” The MTA and JAC have also threatened to block the Kawnpui–Durtlang diversion road, a vital route linking Aizawl and Kolasib, if their demands are ignored.