High Conviction Rate in Hailakandi Enhances Law and Order

Hailakandi: There has been a steady increase in the conviction rates in the Hailakandi district in the year 2025, indicating an improved law and order situation in the district.

According to district police records, the conviction rate for cases tried in courts during 2025 stood at around 36.8 per cent. This is a sharp increase compared to 20.20 per cent in 2024 and 17.87 per cent in 2023.

Out of 576 cases taken up for trial during the year, courts delivered convictions in 212 cases, indicating better investigation and prosecution.

The district also reported notable success in cases under special laws. Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage (PCM) Act, 32 convictions were secured out of 42 cases tried in 2025. In cases related to rash and negligent driving, 74 persons were convicted. The police also achieved convictions in 11 out of 19 NDPS cases, while four cases related to child labour ended in conviction.