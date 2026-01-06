Congress Launches People’s Manifesto Initiative in Nagaon Ahead of 2026 Assam Elections

Nagaon: In an effort to create a people-centric roadmap for Assam’s future, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by senior leader Ripun Bora, held a consultation session in Nagaon on Monday.

The session was aimed at drafting a “People’s Manifesto” ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Tourist Lodge in Nagaon and saw active participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including civic bodies, social organizations, and local citizens.

Among those present were representatives from the Nagaon Muktijuddha Sanmilan, Nagaon Medicine Dealer Association, District Koch-Rajbanshi Sanmilan, Nagaon District Cooperative Milk Producing Union, Nagaon Nagarik Sabha, Lachit Sena, AAMSU, Uttar-Pub Parivahan Santha, Garia-Maria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad, Nagaon Traders’ Association, Jamiat Ulama e Hind, Sachetan Nagarik Mancha, Nagaon Gana Natya Sangha, Nagaon Lekhak-Lekhika-Kabi Sammelan, along with senior citizens and prominent social workers.

Accompanying Ripun Bora were former minister Atowa Munda, MLA Nurul Huda, State Mahila Congress President Mira Barthakur, and DCC President Runumoni Bora, among others. The Congress team gathered valuable suggestions and feedback from the attendees, emphasizing the party’s commitment to inclusive governance and participatory democracy.

Speaking to the media after the session, Ripun Bora stated, “This time, our manifesto won’t be crafted behind closed doors. It will truly reflect the voice of the people. The overwhelming response we are receiving across Assam shows the public’s desire for change.”

Bora also addressed the recent accusations by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had alleged that the Congress was selling party tickets. “These claims are baseless. The Chief Minister is clearly unsettled by the growing support for our Congress-led alliance,” Bora said.

He reiterated that the Congress is dedicated to highlighting the BJP-led government's anti-people policies and will take this message across Assam. "We are building a strong, united front to remove the BJP from power. This time, it’s the people who will decide,” he added.

In a show of support for youth leadership, Bora mentioned that the Congress party plans to field fresh faces in the upcoming 2026 elections. “As we’ve done in the past, we will give young leaders the opportunity to represent the aspirations of a new Assam,” he affirmed.

The consultations in Nagaon are part of a larger state-wide initiative by the Congress to reconnect with grassroots communities and develop a manifesto that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of the people.