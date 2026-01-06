Highway Standoff: Sadiya Potato Farmers Demand Fair Prices

Dibrugarh: Hundreds of potato farmers from the Sadiya region of Tinsukia district blocked a national highway on Monday to protest falling prices of their produce and alleged exploitation by middlemen.

Around 300 farmers gathered at the 8 Mile area, arriving on foot along with seven to eight tractors loaded with potatoes. In a dramatic display of protest, they dumped tonnes of potatoes on the road, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the highway as the farmers raised slogans demanding government intervention.

The protesters said that Sadiya is one of the major potato-producing areas of Assam, but farmers are not getting fair prices for their crop. According to them, traders and middlemen are buying potatoes at only Rs 6 to Rs 7 per kg, while selling the same produce in the market at prices ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 14 per kg.

“We are forced to sell our potatoes at very low rates because there is no proper market facility in Sadiya. Middlemen make profits, but farmers are left with losses,” said one of the agitating farmers.

The farmers also expressed resentment over the procurement of potatoes from other States, alleging that local produce is being ignored despite sufficient production in Assam. They said the absence of cold storage facilities and organised markets often leads to distress sales and wastage of crops.

The highway blockade caused major disruption to vehicular movement, prompting district officials to rush to the spot and hold talks with the protesters. During the discussions, the farmers demanded the setting up of a dedicated potato market in Sadiya and the establishment of cold storage facilities to help them store their produce and avoid losses.

Officials assured the farmers that their demands would be conveyed to higher authorities for necessary action. Following the assurance, the protesters lifted the blockade and dispersed peacefully.

However, the farmers warned that they would intensify their agitation if the government fails to take concrete steps to address their long-standing grievances.