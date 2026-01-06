“13 Immigrants Attempting to Enter Illegally Pushed Back”, Says Assam CM

However, the chief Minister did not reveal details about the nationality or ethnic background of the individuals.

It may be mentioned that, Assam shares a 267.5-kilometre-long international border with Bangladesh, spanning the districts of Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar. The state hosts an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi, which serves as a key official entry and exit point along the India-Bangladesh border.

The Northeast region has a total of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border, located at Sutarkandi (Assam), Dawki (Meghalaya) and Akhaura (Tripura). Additionally, Assam has another ICP at Darranga, situated along the India-Bhutan border.

While addressing the media on the first day of the New Year, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will ensure that any person declared a foreigner by a Foreigners’ Tribunal is pushed back within one week of the order, as part of efforts to expedite action against illegal infiltration. CM Sarma said that nearly 2,000 illegal foreigners have been pushed back across the international border with Bangladesh in the past few months under the provisions of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. He also said that the state government has decided to ensure swift action against those declared illegal foreigners by foreigners’ tribunals.

These new measures would bring visible changes in addressing the issue of illegal immigration in the state.