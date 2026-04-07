Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Passport Allegations Fake, Links Congress to Pakistan-Based Group

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came out swinging on Monday, directly addressing allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera about his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holding multiple foreign passports and owning property abroad.

The CM did not merely deny the claims — he traced them to what he called a coordinated conspiracy involving a Pakistan-based social media group and AI-generated forgeries, and warned that Khera could face serious legal consequences.

Sarma said the passports allegedly issued by the UAE, Antigua, and Egypt in his wife's name are fabricated documents, riddled with errors that expose them as forgeries.

"The so-called passports attributed to my wife are completely fake. There are spelling errors, incorrect formats and even technical flaws, such as non-functional QR codes," he said.

He went further on the Egyptian passport specifically, claiming it originally belonged to an Egyptian national — Ashrof Abdelkader Abdelsamad Hussain — who had previously reported his passport lost on social media. Sarma alleged that Congress had Photoshopped his wife's photograph onto that document, with incorrect details for her date and place of birth.

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