Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Passport Allegations Fake, Links Congress to Pakistan-Based Group

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came out swinging on Monday, directly addressing allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera about his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holding multiple foreign passports and owning property abroad.
The CM did not merely deny the claims — he traced them to what he called a coordinated conspiracy involving a Pakistan-based social media group and AI-generated forgeries, and warned that Khera could face serious legal consequences.
Sarma said the passports allegedly issued by the UAE, Antigua, and Egypt in his wife's name are fabricated documents, riddled with errors that expose them as forgeries.
"The so-called passports attributed to my wife are completely fake. There are spelling errors, incorrect formats and even technical flaws, such as non-functional QR codes," he said.
He went further on the Egyptian passport specifically, claiming it originally belonged to an Egyptian national — Ashrof Abdelkader Abdelsamad Hussain — who had previously reported his passport lost on social media. Sarma alleged that Congress had Photoshopped his wife's photograph onto that document, with incorrect details for her date and place of birth.
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The CM said official responses have already begun to come in from the countries named in the allegations.
He stated that UAE authorities have informed the Government of India that the passport bearing Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's name is not authentic. A preliminary investigation by Antigua authorities, he added, has similarly found the passport in her name to be not genuine.
On Khera's allegation that a company in Wyoming, USA, was registered in his wife's name, Sarma offered an unusual rebuttal: he said his team registered a company in Wyoming themselves, in the name of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, to demonstrate how easily it can be done.
"Anybody can register such a company by paying 199 US dollars on wyomingllcattorney.com. So, we opened a fake company in the name of Gaurav Gogoi today," Sarma said.
He also pointed to a suspicious timeline — claiming that an LLP in his wife's name was registered both before and after Khera's press conference, suggesting the documents were manufactured specifically around the event.
The most explosive element of Sarma's press conference was his claim linking the entire campaign to a Pakistan-based group called "Pakistanis in Ajman."
He alleged that Pakistani media has aired 11 talk shows in the past ten days focused on Gaurav Gogoi and the Assam elections, all pointing toward a Congress victory — which he described as evidence of a coordinated external interest in the election's outcome.
"The conspiracy hatched by the Congress with the assistance of a Pakistan-based social media group is a serious concern. Why is Pakistan helping the Congress in the plot? This is the main question," Sarma said.
He added that the Government of India has initiated a formal investigation, and issued a stark warning to Khera: "He could face serious legal consequences and he will have to spend the rest of his life in a prison in Assam."
Sarma also turned his fire on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.
"I was shocked that the son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi could stoop to such a level," he said, though he expressed confidence that the controversy would not dent the BJP's electoral prospects.
"The conspiracy by the Congress will not have any effect on the election because people want overall development. I'm sure that we will win by a huge margin," Sarma added.