Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Holi Greetings to People of Assam

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended his Holi greetings to the people of the state, expressing hope that the festival strengthens bonds of friendship and goodwill across communities.
"On the occasion of Holi, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Assam," Sarma said in a message from Guwahati.
"Hope this festival of colours strengthens the bond of friendship and camaraderie among everybody."
The Chief Minister also expressed hope that the colours of Holi would spread happiness and joy, while fostering a spirit of harmony and brotherhood throughout the state.
Alongside his warm wishes, Sarma called on citizens to mark the occasion with a sense of responsibility and a firm commitment to safety.
