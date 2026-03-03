Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Holi Greetings to People of Assam

"Hope this festival of colours strengthens the bond of friendship and camaraderie among everybody."

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that the colours of Holi would spread happiness and joy, while fostering a spirit of harmony and brotherhood throughout the state.

Alongside his warm wishes, Sarma called on citizens to mark the occasion with a sense of responsibility and a firm commitment to safety.

