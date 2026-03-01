Workshop on preparation of organic Holi colours held at Biswanath College

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The ECO-CLUB of Biswanath College recently organized a one-day workshop with a hands-on training session on the preparation of organic Holi colours from various plant sources. The programme was conducted under the Environment Education Programme, an initiative of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. The programme is implemented by the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council under the Science and Technology Department, Government of Assam, and was catalysed by the IQAC and IIC of Biswanath College.

