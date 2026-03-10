Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Merit Has Replaced Nepotism in Assam's Job Appointments

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that the culture of job appointments based on political recommendations has been replaced by merit and hard work under his government, claiming that students in the state no longer need connections to secure employment.
"From influence to integrity, the shift is clear. Students no longer move for connections. They rely on hard work for jobs," Sarma said.
The Chief Minister drew a direct contrast with what he described as the Congress era's hiring practices, claiming that recommendations from ministers and influential figures had routinely overridden merit in the recruitment process.
"We've changed that pattern and brought back students' faith in hard work. The outcome is that our government has appointed over 1.50 lakh youths without any complaints," he said.
Sarma also took aim at the development record of previous governments, arguing that Assam was consistently shortchanged during the Congress regime and that even the projects it did receive were delayed.
He contrasted this with what he called the BJP's double-engine government approach, listing a series of major projects delivered under his administration — including the Ring Road Project, the KNP Elevated Corridor, a semiconductor unit, a bio-refinery, the underwater tunnel project, new medical colleges, universities, and several bridges across the Brahmaputra.
Sarma framed the infrastructure push in human terms, saying the development of the past few years has followed what he called a "deep human path."
"Bridges across the Brahmaputra have reduced not just distance but isolation. Roads that once symbolised neglect have become pathways of opportunities," he said.
He acknowledged that Assam's growth has not been without challenges, noting that the state's development trajectory remained strong despite the pandemic — a result, he argued, of strategic fiscal focus, capital expenditure from central and external sources, and leveraging the state's cultural assets for economic advantage.
Closing with a broader argument about Assam's transformation, Sarma said the state's recent progress stands as evidence that good governance can overcome structural disadvantages.
"The new Assam is a rebirth from the fatalism of the past. It serves as empirical proof that geography does not determine destiny; rather, policy does. We have silenced the critics who said Assam is too sensitive to govern," he said.