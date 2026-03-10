Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Merit Has Replaced Nepotism in Assam's Job Appointments

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that the culture of job appointments based on political recommendations has been replaced by merit and hard work under his government, claiming that students in the state no longer need connections to secure employment.

"From influence to integrity, the shift is clear. Students no longer move for connections. They rely on hard work for jobs," Sarma said.

