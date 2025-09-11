BJP leaders keeping in touch with Congress: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said that many BJP leaders, frustrated with the party turning into a ‘family-run private company’, are now in touch with the Congress and will soon join the party.

Speaking at a special joining ceremony at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Gogoi said, “The BJP is no longer a political party. It has become Himanta Biswa Sarma & Private Limited. The entire party and the state government are now functioning like his personal company. Those who joined BJP with the hope of serving the people are now deprived of that opportunity, so they are reaching out to Congress.” He also announced that another major joining programme would be held on October 10 this year.

Gogoi said that Congress is committed to nationalism with a regional identity. He said, “Our Constitution defines India as a union of states, and therein lies the true spirit of nationalism. While Congress is a national party, it also respects and strengthens regional aspirations. During late Tarun Gogoi’s time, efforts were made to build a stronger Assam by respecting the identity of all communities and tribes.”

Taking a swipe at CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi alleged that despite serving as health and education minister for many years, Assam today ranks among the bottom five states in both sectors. “Himanta Biswa Sarma considers himself a first-class citizen and treats the people like his subordinates. But history and even our scriptures say arrogance always leads to downfall,” Gogoi said, adding that the people of Assam this time will vote for peace, harmony, and a government that respects teachers, employees, and common people instead of working for corporates. The joining programme also saw speeches by newly inducted leaders, former AGP MLA Satyabrata Kalita, and former BJP MLAs Binanda Saikia and Mansing Rongpi.

Satyabrata Kalita accused AGP president Atul Bora of failing to implement even a single clause of the Assam Accord.

Binanda Saikia said, “This is my political rebirth. Leaving Congress earlier was an emotional mistake. Today I am back for good. BJP is dividing society on religious lines.”

Mansing Rongpi said that he was ‘happy and energised’ to return to Congress, declaring readiness for the upcoming political battle under Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership. Today’s programme also witnessed the formal joining of leaders from BJP, AGP, and other organisations, including AIUDF working president Abu Saleh Nizamuddin, Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Dulal Baruah, Darrang BJP leader Mihir Kumar Saharia, BJP leader Rukma Bora, Mahendra Kalita, and Nagarik Mancha’s Nagaon district president Birinchi Bora. Over a hundred members from across Assam joined Congress.

Also Read: Assam: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Reacts to Probe