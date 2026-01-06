Hindu Businessman Fatally Shot Dead in Bangladesh

Guwahati: In yet another instance of violence against Hindus residing in Bangladesh, a Hindu businessman was reportedly fatally shot dead by unidentified miscreants in southern Bangladesh’s Jessore on January 5.

As per reports, the deceased businessman has been identified as 38-year-old Rana Pratap Bairagi, a resident of Keshabpur upazila of Jessore.

Bairagi owned an ice-making factory at Kopaliya Bazar in Monirampur, police said. He was also an acting editor of a newspaper named ‘Dainik BD Khabar’. The incident occurred at around 5:45 pm on January 5 (Monday), reports said.

This incident has once again triggered panic in the area and raised fresh concerns over law and order ahead of the elections.

"We have received information that one Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot dead at the Keshabpur area of Jessore," Bangladesh Puja Celebration Committee President Bashudeb Dhar said.

According to police, three miscreants on a motorcycle called him from the ice factory and took him to an alley and suddenly opened fire on him. After being shot, he collapsed and died due to excessive bleeding before locals could come to his aid.

Manirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajiullah Khan said the body was recovered and sent to the Jessore General Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination. He added that police are investigating the incident and efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved. The exact reason for the killing has not been ascertained so far.

However, the police have stated that Bairagi might have been a “victim of an internal feud” of the banned Purbo Banglar Communist Party. Reports also indicate that four cases have been registered against the deceased in two police stations.

It may be mentioned that, Rana Pratap Bairagi’s killing comes after Khokon Chandra Das (50), Amrit Mondal, Dipu Chandra Das, and many others were hacked to death in Bangladesh. These incidents have raised serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the neighbouring country.