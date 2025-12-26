"Hindus Often Targeted, Converted to Christianity", Says Dilip Saikia on Religious Conversions

Jamugurihat: Jamugurihat witnessed strong political statements on Thursday as Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia addressed the media while attending a programme in the area. Responding to questions on recent incidents reported during Christmas celebrations in parts of Assam, Saikia made pointed remarks on religious conversion and alleged targeting of the Hindu community.

Saikia stated that there have been no instances of Christians converting to Hinduism, but claimed that Hindus have repeatedly been converted to Christianity. He alleged that Hindus are often targeted, adding that continuous provocation sometimes leads to a breakdown of patience among sections of the community. His remarks came in response to media queries regarding incidents where certain right-wing groups reportedly vandalised Jesus statues, disrupted Christmas celebrations, and objected to the sale of Christian religious items in some places.

Reacting to another question, Saikia launched a sharp attack on Congress president Gaurav Gogoi. He alleged that Congress is a party where the chief minister’s son aspires to become chief minister and accused the party of committing several “sins” in the past. Saikia said Congress must first apologise to the people of Assam for the killing of 860 Assamese people, alleging historical wrongdoings. He further accused Congress of prioritising minority appeasement over the welfare of the indigenous Assamese people.

On the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) demanding one seat in districts where it does not have an MLA, Saikia said the BJP would discuss the matter when AGP approaches formally.

When asked about recent threats issued by ULFA (Independent) regarding “go back” slogans against indigenous people in Karbi Anglong, Saikia avoided a direct response. Instead, he appealed to all sections to maintain peace and harmony, stating that dialogue and peaceful efforts are the only way to resolve conflicts in the Karbi region.

Later in the evening, Saikia attended the centenary birth anniversary of former BJP state president and Jamugurihat native, late Prabin Baruah, held at the Barechharia Cultural Project. During the event, he reflected on the BJP’s journey through both challenging and successful phases, remembering the contributions of veteran leaders.