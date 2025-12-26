Young Businessman Killed in Late-Night Road Accident on Hailakandi Bypass

Hailakandi: A tragic road accident on the Hailakandi bypass late last night claimed the life of a young man, sending shockwaves of grief across the town and leaving the local community in deep mourning. The deceased has been identified as Imraj Hussain Laskar (25), a resident of Ward No. 05 of Hailakandi town and a well-known young businessman of Harbartganj Bazaar.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when Imraj was returning home on his motorcycle after finishing his work for the day. While passing through the Hailakandi bypass, his motorcycle collided head-on with an Alto car. The impact of the collision was extremely severe, resulting in Imraj’s death on the spot. Passersby rushed to the scene and informed the police, but there was nothing that could be done to save him.

Police personnel reached the spot shortly after receiving the information and recovered both vehicles involved in the accident. The body of the deceased was sent to SK Roy Civil Hospital, Hailakandi, for post-mortem examination as part of the legal formalities.

What has further angered local residents is that, as in many previous cases, the driver of the Alto car allegedly fled the scene immediately after the accident. The car involved in the mishap reportedly bears the registration number AS-11-J-3246. Residents have alleged negligence on the part of the car driver and have strongly demanded his immediate arrest.

The Hailakandi bypass has witnessed a growing number of fatal accidents in recent times, raising serious concerns about road safety, reckless driving, and the lack of strict enforcement of traffic rules. Locals have repeatedly pointed out that hit-and-run incidents have become alarmingly frequent, with offenders often escaping without facing immediate consequences.

The untimely death of Imraj Hussain Laskar has left his family, friends, and fellow traders devastated. Known for his friendly nature and hardworking spirit, Imraj had built a good reputation in the business community at a young age. His sudden loss has created a void that will be difficult to fill.