Hing Benefits: Improve Digestion, Respiratory Health & More

NEW DELHI: Hing, or asafoetida, offers several health benefits, including improved digestion by reducing gas, bloating, and indigestion, and relief from respiratory issues like coughs and asthma due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It may also help alleviate menstrual pain, reduce headaches, and support blood pressure and blood sugar management.

Digestive health

Aids digestion: Hing contains anti-spasmodic and anti-flatulent properties that help relieve indigestion, gas, bloating, and stomach pain.

Improves gut health: It can be helpful for conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and is a laxative that helps with constipation.

Increases digestive enzymes: It promotes the activity of digestive enzymes, aiding in better nutrient absorption.

Respiratory health

Treats respiratory disorders: Its anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and antibiotic properties help clear phlegm and congestion from conditions like asthma, bronchitis, and coughs.

Pain relief

Reduces menstrual pain: It can help relieve menstrual cramps, heavy flow, and irregular periods by improving blood circulation and aiding in the secretion of progesterone.

Eases headaches: The anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce headaches by reducing inflammation in the blood vessels of the head.

Other potential benefits

Manages blood sugar: It may help in controlling blood sugar levels.

Supports heart health: It contains potassium and other compounds that may help regulate blood pressure and support overall cardiovascular health.

Boosts immunity: Hing is a source of iron, which can increase hemoglobin and red blood cell count, and its antimicrobial properties can also help boost immunity.

Skin and hair care: When applied topically, it may help with skin conditions and promote hair growth. (Agencies)

