HITO Calls on Amit Shah to Address Human Rights Violations at Assam-Meghalaya Border

Shillong: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in what it terms “persistent human rights violations” arising from the long-standing Assam–Meghalaya border dispute.

In a memorandum submitted to the Home Minister, HITO expressed deep concern over the recurring incidents of alleged harassment and intimidation faced by residents living in the disputed border areas. The organisation claimed that the lack of a clear resolution has subjected local communities to continued fear and insecurity.

HITO leaders stated that while both state governments have engaged in multiple rounds of talks, ground realities remain grim, with border inhabitants often caught in the crossfire of administrative confusion and jurisdictional overlap.

The organisation urged the Centre to take immediate and decisive steps to safeguard the rights and dignity of the affected people, including the deployment of neutral security forces and the establishment of a joint monitoring mechanism.

“The Centre must ensure that the people living in these sensitive zones are protected from any form of coercion or violation,” HITO asserted, emphasising that a humanitarian approach should be prioritised over political negotiations.

The Assam–Meghalaya border dispute, which affects several villages across multiple sectors, has been a decades-old issue. Despite partial settlements reached in recent years, tensions persist in several areas, prompting civil society groups like HITO to demand stronger central intervention.

Officials from both states are yet to issue an official response to HITO’s latest appeal.