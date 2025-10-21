NIT Silchar Lights 1,11,111 Diyas in Heartfelt Homage to Zubeen Garg

Silchar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar was bathed in a mesmerising glow on the evening of Deepotsav 2025, as students and faculty lit 1,11,111 earthen lamps across the campus in a touching tribute to the late musical icon Zubeen Garg.

The illuminated spectacle featured intricate diya formations depicting Lord Ram, the emblem of Operation Sindoor, and a radiant portrait of Zubeen Garg himself. The breathtaking display symbolised unity, devotion, and remembrance, turning the campus into a canvas of light and emotion.

Participants described the moment as deeply moving, honouring the artist whose timeless melodies continue to inspire and connect hearts across Assam and beyond. The celebration not only reflected spiritual fervour but also the enduring cultural impact of Zubeen Garg on generations of admirers.