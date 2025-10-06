HITO Presses Meghalaya Government for Legal Clarity on MBBS Quota Policy

Shillong: The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has urged the Meghalaya government to clearly define the legal framework governing the state’s MBBS quota system. The group submitted a formal letter to Chief Secretary Shakil Ahamed, IAS, seeking an official explanation on how seats are allotted under the current arrangement, which it claims lacks a proper legal foundation.

Unclear Reservation System Sparks Concern

According to HITO, Meghalaya has no clearly documented reservation policy for professional courses such as medicine, despite following certain “traditional practices” for decades. The organisation expressed concern that this absence of codified rules has created confusion and inconsistency in the admission process for aspiring medical students.

Reference to Court Observations

HITO also cited recent legal proceedings in which the Meghalaya High Court referred to a government communication dated 13 September 2023. The letter stated that medical seat allocation follows the “principle and spirit” of the state’s reservation policy, though not supported by any written law. HITO argued that such unwritten conventions cannot replace a legitimate, legally sanctioned policy.

Call for Government Action

In its memorandum, HITO asked the government to clarify three main points:

Whether a legal order or cabinet decision authorises the present quota distribution. What specific rules define the reservation percentages and categories. When the government plans to formalise the policy to ensure fairness and transparency in future admissions.

Students Caught in the Uncertainty

With MBBS admissions already in progress, HITO warned that the ongoing ambiguity could unfairly affect candidates awaiting seat allotments. The organisation’s president, Donbok Dkhar, and legal secretary, Shaniah Nongrum, called for immediate government intervention, stressing that a clear, written policy is essential to safeguard students’ rights and maintain trust in the state’s education system.