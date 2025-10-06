Assam: Kaziranga Welcomes Elephant Calf Named “Mayabini” as Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: In a touching blend of wildlife and culture, Kaziranga National Park in Assam has welcomed a new elephant calf, which has been christened Mayabini in honour of the late singer Zubeen Garg.

The announcement was made by Assam’s Forest Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, who confirmed that the mother, a well-known elephant named Kuwari, and her newborn are both in good health and currently under veterinary care.

The name Mayabini holds special sentiment. It is derived from the popular song “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” from the 2001 Assamese film Daag, a piece that Zubeen Garg composed, wrote and sang. The naming thus serves as a heartfelt tribute to his lasting legacy in Assam’s cultural landscape.

Minister Patowary posted on social media:

“Heartening news on #WorldAnimalDay — Kuwari, the elephant of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, has given birth to a healthy female calf! With immense affection and public goodwill, we’ve named her ‘MAYABINI’ — a symbol of new life, hope, and harmony in the wild.”

Wildlife officials welcomed the birth as a positive sign for the park’s elephant population, saying it reflects the ongoing success of conservation efforts in the region.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is renowned for preserving diverse and endangered species, including the one-horned rhinoceros and Asian elephants.

Zubeen Garg, a beloved figure in Assam’s music scene, passed away under mysterious circumstances while swimming in Singapore. A CID investigation into his death is ongoing.

The naming of Mayabini not only celebrates new life in the wild but also binds together nature, memory, and cultural tribute in a moment of collective mourning and hope.