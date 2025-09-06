Youth workshop on PM’s flagship schemes concludes in Hojai district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A youth workshop on PM's flagship schemes was successfully concluded at Kaki Senior Secondary School, a prominent educational institution in Hojai district, on Thursday.

The workshop was organized by Mera Yuva Bharat Hojai, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the voluntary organization ‘Amar Jyoti Rural Development Association.’

The workshop featured prominent resource persons, including Sunita Bordoloi, Member of the Anchalik Panchayat, Mukuta Bora, of Kaki Senior Secondary School, Dr Sujit Dev Nath, Expert Doctor and official of Amar Jyoti Rural Development Association, Kiran Kalita, research scholar at Assam University, and Dhananjay Talukdar, Accounts and Programme Officer of Mera Yuva Bharat, Nagaon and Hojai. They provided insightful analysis and information on various topics, leaving the audience spellbound.

Over a hundred young participants attended the workshop, receiving training on various aspects of government schemes.

Also Read: Sonitpur District Development Committee reviews flagship schemes

Also Watch: