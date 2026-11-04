Guwahati: Neighbours Hold Naam Prasanga for Helena Bharali as Children Bid Tearful Farewell to Parents

Guwahati: The Residents of Jonali locality, Guwahati gathered at the residence of slain hotelier Helena Bharali today to pay their respects, as her two young grandchildren bid a tearful farewell to their parents alongside their grandmother.

Women from the neighbourhood organised a naam prasanga, a devotional prayer gathering, in memory of the deceased. Neighbours and people of that area joined the programme to pay tribute to Helena, who was among the five people killed in the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area on the night of 26th October.

The two children, who lost both their parents-Devarshi and Rinika Hijam Kashyap in the firing, were seen paying their respects alongside their grandmother, leaving many of those present visibly emotional.

The children’s maternal uncle, who is the brother of their late mother Rinika Hijam Kashyap , thanked the public for its support and said the family was satisfied with the outcome of the case.

“We have received justice in the manner the family wanted, and I thank everyone for that. We have not let the children feel the absence of their parents. We keep them occupied with games and play for most of the day. Whenever they ask about their mother and father, we try to distract them with other conversations so that they can forget their grief for a while,” he said.

He added that the family would leave for their ancestral home in Barpeta on Thursday morning to complete the customary religious rites.

Regarding the children’s future, the uncle said the family would discuss the arrangements after the rituals. He indicated that they might be taken to Manipur, but clarified that no final decision had been made.