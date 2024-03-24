House panel proposes air-regulated warehouses in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department informed the Departmentally Related Standing Committee of the Assam Legislative Assembly that seven proposals for setting up modern warehouse projects have been received from investors and that they are being processed.

The Committee had directed the Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises department to set up pilot projects of multi-commodity controlled atmosphere warehouses so that fruits and vegetables can be preserved for up to six months.

The Departmentally Related Standing Committee (DRSA) had also directed the Department to take up the matter with the Cooperation Department for setting up the pilot projects.

The Assam Warehousing & Logistic Policy 2022 was formulated in order to strengthen the logistics sector by providing various incentives to attract investors to invest in the logistics sector so that agricultural produce can be given value addition, the Department informed the DRSA.

It was also stated that, due to attractive incentives under the policies, a total of seven investors have already submitted applications for registration under the policy. The proposals submitted by the investors include: setting up a modern warehouse measuring an area of 22,600 sq. feet at Kathal Road, Barakpar, Silchar, with NEDFi agreeing to provide financial assistance of Rs 160 lakh to implement the project; proposal to set up a modern warehouse on a site measuring 80 bigha, with an investment of Rs 207.60 crore, at Chaygaon in Kamrup district; setting up a modern warehouse on a plot of land measuring 1,21,050 sq feet, with an investment of Rs 813.47 lakh in Cachar; a warehousing facility in a plot of land measuring 3.444 acres with an investment of Rs 1913 lakh at Mirza in Kamrup district; another modern warehouse facility on a 3.673 acre plot, with investment of Rs 2754 lakh at Mirza; a third warehouse at Mirza in Kamrup district on land measuring 3.558 acres with an investment of Rs 2636 lakh; setting up of a modern atmosphere-regulated warehouse on a 3.902 acre plot with an investment of Rs 2959 lakh at Fancy Bazar.

