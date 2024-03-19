Household solar panel: Assam among top 3 applicant states

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam is among the top three states in the country considering the large number of households applying for rooftop solar panel installation under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Till now, around 1 crore households across the country have registered online for the installation of solar panels under the scheme. Of this, 13.65 lakh households in Assam have registered their names online.

Any household applying under the scheme has to furnish their details online during the time of registration. After verification of the details, the applicant household will receive an OTP, which will enable them to apply for the solar panel under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Of the 13.65 lakh households in Assam registering for the scheme, a total of 67,000 have now applied for the scheme after qualifying for it. Up to March 16, a total of 4302 households from Mangaldai Circle, 4124 from Bongaigaon Circle, 3948 from Barpeta Circle, 3142 from Nagaon Circle, and 2765 from Badarpur Circle, among others, have applied for solar panel installations.

Official sources said that Assam is among the top three states applying for household solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Approved applicants will get subsidies from the government of India as well as the Assam government under the scheme. For the installation of a solar panel to generate 1 KW, an expense of Rs 50,000 is involved. Of this, Rs 30,000 will be paid by the government of India as subsidy and the Assam government will pay Rs 15,000. For the installation of solar panels for up to 2 KW, an expenditure of Rs 1 lakh is entailed, of which Rs 60,000 will be paid by the central government and Rs 30,000 by the Assam government. For the installation of solar panels to generate up to 3 KW, the expenditure is pegged at Rs 1,50,000, and the central government will bear Rs 78,000 of this, and the Assam government will pay Rs 45,000.

Recently, the Chief Minister said that he has talked to 3,000 urban households who have installed solar panels in their houses, and they are extremely happy with the cost they have to bear.

