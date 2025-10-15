New Delhi: Most gut-health conversations orbit yogurt, fibre, or probiotics. Rarely do cranberries enter the picture. The research suggests that dried cranberries increase healthy bacteria and decrease unhealthy bacteria. Eating dried cranberries has been linked to an increase in Bacteroidetes, bacteria associated with positive health effects. Eating them is also shown to decrease Firmicutes, bacteria associated with negative health effects including energy absorption linked to obesity.

Polyphenols as prebiotic agents

Cranberries are rich in polyphenols - plant compounds long praised for their antioxidant properties. Research highlights evidence that these polyphenols also act like prebiotics, which is helpful in improving microbial composition and supporting greater diversity and resilience in the gut.

Fibre fuels short-chain fatty acids

Equally important is cranberry fibre. Whether consumed in juice, sauce, or dried fruit form, it feeds gut bacteria and is fermented into short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). These metabolites are central to reducing inflammation and strengthening the immune system.

Shifting the bacterial balance

Perhaps the most striking discovery is how cranberries appear to influence the ratio of gut bacteria. Eating dried cranberries which are readily available like US Cranberries, increases levels of Bacteroidetes, often linked to positive health outcomes, while reducing Firmicutes, which have been associated with obesity and poor energy metabolism. This shift is not just about adding fibre to the diet. It represents a targeted microbial rebalancing that could have long-term health implications.

Protecting the gut barrier

Emerging research also suggests cranberry polyphenols may strengthen the intestinal barrier itself; the thin wall that prevents harmful substances from leaking into the bloodstream. A robust barrier reduces the risk of chronic inflammation connected to conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disorders. (Agencies)

Also Read: Cranberries: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Gut & Overall Health