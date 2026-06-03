Hydration hacks for people who forget to drink water often

NEW DELHI: Forget to drink water often? Here are simple hydration hacks to help you stay energised, refreshed, and properly hydrated daily. The sincerity with which we carry our water bottles everywhere is often missing when it comes to actually finishing them. That is where the struggle begins. Between work calls, scrolling social media feeds, long commutes, and endless to-do lists, hydration often becomes an afterthought until headaches, fatigue, or dry skin suddenly show up.

According to Shruti Kainya, sport nutritionist at Fast & Up hydration is one of the most overlooked parts of daily health despite being essential for nearly every body function. “Your body can survive weeks without trending superfoods, but only days without H2O,” she says, adding that the brain itself is made up of nearly 73 percent water.

The good news? Staying hydrated does not have to feel like a chore. Here are some simple hydration hacks shared by the expert for people who constantly forget to drink enough water.

Hack 1: Stop the 5 PM hydration panic

Many people suddenly realise in the evening that they barely drank any water all day and attempt to compensate by gulping down large quantities at once. But Shruti explains that the body absorbs water gradually. “Think slow, steady sips, not a tidal wave,” she says. Instead of drinking too much at once, spread your water intake evenly through the day/ n.

Hack 2: Upgrade plain water into a refreshing drink

If plain water feels boring, adding simple ingredients can make it more enjoyable. Lemon slices, cucumber, mint leaves, or berries can instantly make water taste fresher. The expert also suggests adding a pinch of pink salt to support better hydration and electrolyte absorption.

Hack 3: Eat your water through summer foods

Hydration does not only come from liquids. Foods with high water content also help the body stay cool and refreshed. Watermelon, cucumber, strawberries, oranges, curd, and coconut water naturally contribute to daily hydration while providing vitamins and minerals.

Hack 4: Use small habit tricks to drink more water

Tiny behavioural hacks can make a big difference. Shruti recommends using straw bottles because they encourage effortless sipping. Another easy trick is linking hydration to screen habits. “Before you open Instagram, check a text, or watch a Reel, swallow three sips of water,” she suggests.

Hack 5: Focus on electrolytes during travel or workouts

“Long commutes, flights, air conditioning, and sweaty workouts can quietly dehydrate the body. In such situations, plain water alone may not be enough,” says the expert who recommends electrolyte-based hydration support to help replenish minerals lost through sweat and improve absorption, especially during summer travel or intense physical activity. (Agencies)

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