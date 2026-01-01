Hydration key to healthy, glowing skin during winter: Experts

NEW DELHI: As winter sets in, many people notice their skin turning dry, dull, and rough due to cold outdoor air, indoor heating, and reduced water intake. However, dermatology experts say maintaining proper hydration can significantly improve skin texture and glow even during the colder months.

According to dermatologists, dehydration in winter weakens the skin barrier, making it tight, flaky, and irritated. This not only affects the appearance of the skin but also its ability to function properly. Drinking adequate water plays a crucial role in preserving skin elasticity, smoothness, and radiance.

In an interaction with Onlymyhealth, Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant Dermatologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, explained that hydration is vital for winter skin care. She recommends a daily water intake of about two to three litres, which may vary depending on individual needs and physical activity. Adequate hydration helps skin cells remain plump and healthy, reflecting light better and giving the skin a brighter appearance. In contrast, dehydrated skin appears rough, dull, and prone to fine lines.

Experts also stress that skincare products cannot replace drinking water. While moisturisers are essential to lock in moisture, internal hydration is necessary for overall skin health. Consuming water-rich fruits and vegetables such as oranges, berries, cucumbers, spinach, and carrots further supports hydration while providing essential vitamins and antioxidants.

Dr Passi also cautioned against hot showers in winter, noting that hot water strips the skin of natural oils and worsens dryness. Lukewarm showers, the use of humidifiers, moderate exfoliation, proper sleep, and a balanced diet are recommended to maintain skin hydration.

Bottom line:

Proper hydration, combined with smart skincare and lifestyle habits, can help keep skin smooth, elastic, and glowing throughout the winter season.

